Women cricketers reach Birmingham

LAHORE: The Pakistan women’s national cricket team Tuesday reached Birmingham for taking part in the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video on its official Twitter page which features the Pakistan women team’s travel diary from Belfast to Birmingham.

The team had received direct qualification for the eight-team T20 event in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which will be held from July 28 to August 8.

Pakistan’s Squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza (wk), Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan.