C’wealth Youth Games now in 2023

ISLAMABAD: The seventh edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games will now be held in Port of Spain (Trinidad and Tobago) in August 2023.
The Commonwealth Games Olympic Committee which met in Birmingham Tuesday decided to hold the Games next year.
The Games were earlier allotted to the Island in 2021 which were later postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, the committee now has decided to hold the Games next year in Trinidad and Tobago.
PARIS: Tadej Pogacar, who finished second in the Tour de France at the weekend, will be back in competion in Spain...
LAGOS: Nigerians, including three presidential candidates, basked in the glory of the country’s first world...
LONDON: An independent review into allegations of racism at Cricket Scotland has found the governance and leadership...
LAHORE: The Pakistan women’s national cricket team Tuesday reached Birmingham for taking part in the upcoming...
PROVINS: Dutch rider Marianne Vos took over the yellow jersey in the women’s Tour de France with victory in a...
NEW DELHI: India’s Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra was ruled out of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with...
Comments