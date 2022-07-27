C’wealth Youth Games now in 2023

ISLAMABAD: The seventh edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games will now be held in Port of Spain (Trinidad and Tobago) in August 2023.

The Commonwealth Games Olympic Committee which met in Birmingham Tuesday decided to hold the Games next year.

The Games were earlier allotted to the Island in 2021 which were later postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the committee now has decided to hold the Games next year in Trinidad and Tobago.