FIH invites applications for president, other posts

ISLAMABAD: The deadline to receive the nominations for the elections to the position of International Hockey Federation (FIH) president and the four open positions of EB Ordinary Member has been set for August 26, 2022.

The elections will be held on November 5 during the FIH Congress which will be staged virtually on November 4-5 this year.

The duration of the term of the new FIH President will be of two years to complete the mandate of former FIH president Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra who resigned on July 18.

The four Ordinary EB Members whose current term is coming to an end in November are Maureen Craig-Rousseau (Trinidad and Tobago), Elizabeth Safoa King (Ghana), Shehbaz Ahmed (Pakistan), Michael Green (Germany).

According to the FIH’s Statutes, these four positions open to election shall include two female and as many male members.

The mandate of the athletes’ representative -- Rogier Hofman -- is also ending in November. An appointment for this position will be made by the Athletes Committee.

The FIH Executive Board comprises the FIH President; eight ordinary members -- four female and four male members -- one half being renewed after every two years; an athletes’ representative; the presidents of the continental federations; the FIH CEO; any (non-voting) member co-opted onto the Executive Board pursuant to Article 7.1(c) of the FIH Statutes.

Following the resignation of Batra, the members of the EB unanimously appointed FIH EB Member and president of the African Hockey Federation Seif Ahmed (Egypt) as acting president until the next the elections.

In accordance with the FIH’s regulations, the election process will be overseen by the FIH Elections Oversight Panel (EOP).