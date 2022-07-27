Our wrestlers can surprise at CW Games, says Pak coach

ISLAMABAD: As the two-member first batch of the wrestling team left here for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games to compete in the mega event, team coach Ghulam Fareed spoke highly of his six-member squad, saying that wrestlers have the capacity to spring a surprise.

Talking to ‘The News’ on the eve of departure of Mohammad Inam and Inyatullah for the UK, Fareed cautioned against writing off these wrestlers.

“I think Pakistan wrestling team has a strong chance of making an impact in the Games. No one is talking or giving us the weightage we deserve. Possibly Pakistan wrestling squad has the strongest of chances when we compare it with other sports in which the country is participating. We have relatively strong chances of finishing on the podium in at least three categories.”

When asked about the reason behind such a high level confidence, Fareed added that though every wrestler has a chance of making it to the podium, there are three wrestlers including the top man Inam.

“Inam (86kg) though will be facing a tough task in his category as he has to counter India’s renowned wrestler. I am confident that he would go on to earn a medal and even gold for the country in the Games. He has trained hard and is super fit and ready for the competition.”

Commenting on the other five wrestlers, Ghulam Fareed rated Zaman Anwar (126kg) and Inyatullah (65kg) as potential winners.

“Both are excellent and have got equal chances of beating the best on their way to make it to the victory stand. They have got a good track record and have shown excellent improvement in the recent past. Inyatullah has already left for the UK along with Inam. Both will spend the next eight days in training and getting acclimatized to the mega event.”

Ghulam Fareed also has high hopes for Tayyab Raza, saying that his draw will determine his success.

“There is one odd world-beater in his category and the draw will give us a good idea of how strong his chances are in making it all the way to the final.”

Fareed has been training Birmingham-bound wrestlers for the last six months.

“All the selected wrestlers have made sure that they attain a peak physical fitness and highest technical level for the Games. Our endeavor has been to make every possible effort to reach a level of highest competitiveness and I think we are close to that level.” The Games’ wrestling event will be held at the Coventry Stadium Indoor Arena Birmingham on August 5 & 6.

Apart from the coach, following six-member wrestling team will represent the country in the Commonwealth Games: Ali Asad (57kg); Inyatullah (65kg; Sharif Tahir 74kg; Mohammad Inam (86kg); Tayyab Raza (97kg); Zaman Anwar (125kg).