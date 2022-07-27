PTI making all attempts to pressurise courts: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been making all attempts to put the courts in the country under pressure.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said the recent attack on the building
of the Lahore Registry of the Supreme Court was tantamount to attacking the
judiciary.
Memon alleged that former prime minister Imran Khan had resorted to hooliganism to pressurise national institutions.
He added that in the past five years, Khan obtained judgments in his favour, and also once obtained a false certificate that declared him Sadiq and Ameen.
The Sindh information minister recalled that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had obtained a stay order from the court against probe into the project of the Peshawar BRTS, and Khan was also granted permission to regularise illegal constructions at his Bani Gala residence.
The era of favouritism should end in the country and there should be a uniform application of the law for everyone, Memon said. "Otherwise, everyone in the country will start following the principle of might is right," he warned.
He said that there should be equal justice for everyone in the country. “Imran Khan shouldn’t think that he is above the law.”
He mentioned that the Pakistan People’s Party and its allies in the country had been doing struggle for the supremacy of law in the country.
