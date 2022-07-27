 
Wednesday July 27, 2022
Karachi

Body of boy found in gunny bag

By Our Correspondent
July 27, 2022

Docks police found the body of a boy stuffed in a gunny bag on Tuesday.

Rescuers transported the body to the Civil Hospital Karachi. According to SHO Pervaiz Solangi, the body seemed around eight to ten days old, while the actual cause of death would be ascertained after the chemical examination.

