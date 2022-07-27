IGP orders drive against private vehicles using blue, green number plates

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, taking notice of violations of various rules by motorists, has ordered the launch of a campaign across the province against illegal use of blue and green number plates and police lights.

Officials said on Tuesday that directives in this regard had been issued to Karachi’s additional IG, the DIGs of traffic, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Larkana ranges and all district SSPs in Sindh.

IGP Memon said it had been observed that despite being privately owned, many vehicles plying on highways in Sindh had installed blue and green number plates and police lights claiming to be government vehicles or showing government ownership.

Such action fell under the category of transgressing the law, he stressed and said that in some cases it had also been seen that blue and green number plates were being used on private vehicles, which was completely illegal; hence all legal actions, including the registration of FIRs, were very necessary to discourage them.

The provincial police chief directed that data containing details of such vehicles should be submitted to this office on a daily basis. He further said that disciplinary action should also be taken against police officers involved in or found guilty of this illegal act. Moreover, the campaign will continue for the next three months.

The letter issued from the IGP office reads, “It has been observed that a number of private vehicles plying on roads in Sindh have installed blue and green number plates and police lights (purporting to be govt vehicles) despite being privately owned. Such vehicles often indulge in illegal and rash behaviour and crime on the roads.

“In some cases, it has been observed that government officers, including police officers, are using green and blue number plates on their private vehicles. This is illegal and needs to be discouraged through necessary legal action including registration of FIRs.”