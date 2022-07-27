New UHS VC assumes charge

LAHORE : Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore assumed the charge of University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor here on Tuesday. Dr Rathore, who is the 11th VC of UHS, is a professor of paediatrics having a distinguished reputation as a scholar, academician and administrator. He did his MBBS from KEMC, Lahore; MRCP and FRCP from Royal College of Physicians, UK; MRCPCH from Royal College of Pediatrics & Child Health, London. He has more than 35 years’ experience of undergraduate and postgraduate medical teaching as an Assistant Prof, Associate Prof and Professor in the fields of Paediatrics and Neonatology. He has published over 40 research publications in international and national medical journals.