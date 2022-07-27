Two women among six held in cop’s murder case

LAHORE : Raiwind City Investigation police arrested six persons, including two women, involved in the murder of a police constable. The victim Mazhar Hussain had divorced the daughter of Abdul Ghafoor, on which he had nurtured a grudge against him and along with his sons Taimoor, Qasim and Shakeel killed him.

arrested: Airport police Chowki arrested an accused involved in murder and other criminal cases. The accused Usman alias Hamza, who was wanted by the Gujranwala Police for two years in a murder and attempted murder cases. Usman was going to Dubai when he was arrested.

Man shot dead: A 45-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified persons in the Mughalpura area Tuesday. The victim identified as Shabbir Ahmed, a resident of Mughalpura, left his house to go to work when some unidentified persons intercepted him a few yards away from his house, shot at him and fled. The victim got serious injuries and was shifted to hospital in critical condition where he died. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

Man found dead: A 55-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Data Darbar on Tuesday. The victim, yet to be identified, apparently died of natural causes. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to mortuary.