Trains services resume

LAHORE : Pakistan Railways (PR) Tuesday resumed train services after a delay of several hours. The 34 Down Pak Business Express train departed from Lahore to Karachi at 8:15 p.m. instead of 4:00 p.m. The 16 Down Karachi Express train departed from Lahore at 12’s clock instead of 5:30 p.m. and 18 Down Millat Express train departed from Faisalabad to Karachi at 10:30 p.m. instead of 3:50 p.m. while148 Down Mianwali Express train departed from Lahore at 10:30 p.m. instead of 9:00 p.m.
