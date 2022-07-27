Solid steps stressed to curb human trafficking

LAHORE : The Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) Pakistan on Tuesday organised a seminar in collaboration with the Department of Sociology, the University of Punjab on the topic of ‘Impact of technology on migrants’ journeys and migration processes’ to commemorate the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

Over 50 participants and representatives from MRC, FIA, Labour Department, Punjab, senior journalists and academia expressed their views to explore the role of govt in protecting migrants’ rights, new avenues and efforts to combat human trafficking and bonded Labour.

The panelists also highlighted the use of technology and its significant impact on the migration experience, journeys, entry and integration into destination countries, and links with family and communities in origin countries. On the other hand, technology allows criminal networks to operate internationally across jurisdictions and easily avoid detection, they said. The traffickers use social media to identify and recruit victims, including children; emails and messaging services are used for the moral coercion of the victims, and online platforms allow traffickers to advertise services widely. Zaigham Abbas Mazhar, Director, Labour and Human Resource Department, Dr Farhan Navid Yousaf, Assistant Prof, ISCS, University of Punjab, Amir Moosa, Assistant Director, FIA, Ms Nadia Kashif, MRC Coordinator and Ms Afifa Nasarullah also discussed the role of govt, law enforcement agencies, media and academia in providing protection mechanism to labour class.