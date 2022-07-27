MPs help flood affectees on Speaker’s directive

LAHORE : On the instructions of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the members of the assembly immediately reached Dera Ghazi Khan and intensified relief activities on the flood situation there. He gave special instructions to MNA Muhammad Khan Leghari and Members of Punjab Assembly Saifuddin Khosa and Javed Loond to participate in relief activities.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that politics is worship if the people are served, all parliamentarians help DG Khan flood victims, deliver them food, medicine and other essential items to the flood victims. Pervaiz Elahi telephoned the Deputy Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan and the district administration and asked them to come out of their offices and help the flood victims, there is a fear of outbreak of epidemics after the water recedes, health department’s personnel should also be proactive, he added.