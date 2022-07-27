Highway to hell

As the country appears well on its way to becoming another Sri Lanka, the political chaos is only pushing us further along this path. The egregious ruling of Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari has aggravated political tensions to an all-time high. High taxes, a rupee at record lows, skyrocketing inflation, and other alarming developments are going to push the majority of the country’s population below the poverty line, if not dealt with immediately. A country cannot attain stability and prosperity if its top political institutions continue to function like a turntable; the only consistency is inconsistency. State institutions must mend their myopic policies and political leaders must work together for long-term political stability.

Insaf Ali Bangwar

Kandhkot