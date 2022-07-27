Hunting season

The practice of hunting endangered animals and birds has continued unchallenged for decades in Sindh and Balochistan. The murder of Nazim Jokhio illustrates the sheer impunity that the foreign hunters and their elite local hosts enjoy.
Recently, eight individuals of a rare species of deer were shot dead by hunters in Tharpakar. If we do not impose stricter limits on hunting practices and curb illegal poaching, we risk losing our natural heritage entirely.
Saqib Arshad Laghari
Khairpur
