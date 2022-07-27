Cyber safety

According to Roshni Helpline, a non-profit devoted to missing and exploited children, more than 3000 children go missing each year in Pakistan. Social media apps like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok have added a new dimension to threats against minor safety. These platforms can become avenues for criminals to stalk, groom and abduct impressionable youngsters.
In order to protect our children, we need to raise greater awareness about online safety practices among the younger generations. Furthermore, the government should institute stricter laws against child exploitation and abduction.
Zainab Ali Ahmed
Turbat
