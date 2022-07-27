 
Wednesday July 27, 2022
Newspost

Downpour

July 27, 2022

The heavy monsoon rains have caused much damage to the country. The rainy season began before Eid and has continued since. Due to the persistent rainfall, several people have lost their loved ones and their homes and, in many cases, their livelihoods have suffered as well.

Flooding in both urban and rural areas has brought transportation to a standstill. The government should provide relief to those affected as quickly as possible.

Waseem Ahmed

Hub

