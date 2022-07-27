 
close
Wednesday July 27, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Breathless

July 27, 2022

Air pollution of any kind is dangerous for our well-being. The burning of land and fossil fuels in agriculture and industry, respectively, is constantly polluting our air. Then this air pollution causes various diseases like lung cancer.

For the sake of our and our future generations’ health, we must crackdown on the sources of air pollution.

Wazeer Abbas

Kech

Comments