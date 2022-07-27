 
Wednesday July 27, 2022
Newspost

Honour crimes

July 27, 2022

Acid attacks are a major problem faced by women in Pakistan. These attacks are often a means for men to punish women for rejecting their proposals, a barbaric means of restricting female autonomy.

It is incumbent upon our society to put a stop to this brutality. The government should severely punish those who destroy people’s lives.

Parvez Moula Bakhsh

Karachi

