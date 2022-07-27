Honour crimes

Acid attacks are a major problem faced by women in Pakistan. These attacks are often a means for men to punish women for rejecting their proposals, a barbaric means of restricting female autonomy.
It is incumbent upon our society to put a stop to this brutality. The government should severely punish those who destroy people’s lives.
Parvez Moula Bakhsh
Karachi
