DPO for peaceful environment during Muharram

JHANG: District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Ghias Gul Monday said the police would make all outstanding security arrangements during the holy month of Muharram.

He was addressing a meeting arranged with the organisers and caretakers of the mourner processions and Majalis. The senior officials of the district administration, the members of the district peace committee and officials of the different departments concerned also attended the meeting. The DPO said the security arrangements for Muharram would be made in consultation with religious scholars, adding that the matter of cleanliness of procession routes and removing of encroachments and walk chalking had already been taken up by the district administration.The DPO said Islam teaches us peace in society and promotes brotherhood among Muslims.

He maintained the suggestions given by the religious personalities would also be honoured while finalizing the Muharram’s plan.

The DPO said the security SOPs enforced by the Punjab Home Department regarding the ban on entry in the district of preachers and scholars of different sects would be implemented at any cost.

Miscreants who will find involved in promoting sectarianism and destroying the peaceful environment during Muharram would be dealt sternly.