KP Assembly adjourned for lack of quorum

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday could not complete its agenda and the session was adjourned twice due to lack of quorum.

The assembly session began about one hour late from its scheduled time.

Soon after recitation from the Holy Quran, an MPA from opposition Munawar Khan Advocate requested the Chair that the Supreme Court was hearing an important petition therefore the session should be adjourned for the day.

However, the panel of chairmen Idrees Khattak, who was chairing the session, turned down his request and said that the assembly business would continue.

The speaker adjourned the session for 10 minutes when Awami National Party MPA Khushdil Khan pointed out the lack of quorum due to low participation of the lawmakers from the treasury and opposition benches.

About 20 minutes later when the assembly resumed its business the women MPAs from opposition benches including Shagufta Malik of the

ANP, Nighat Yasmeen Orakzai of PPP, Humaira Khatoon of JI and

Basirat Khan of Baluchistan Awami Party

spoke during the question-hour.

In her question, the BAP woman MPA showed resentment over the answer given by Ushar and Zakat department and

said there were many

irregularities in the distribution of Zakat among deserving people in merged districts.

She quoted some of the miscalculation from the given answer and stressed that the question must be referred to the standing committee concerned.

The treasury benches did not resist and the

question was referred

to the standing comm-ittee.

After the question-hour when the Chair did not allow ANP MPA Nisar Mohmand on a point of order, he again pointed out thin participation of the members and asked the Chair for counting the members.

After the tea break when the assembly resumed its business,

the House did not meet the required number of members and thus the session was adjourned till Tuesday afternoon due to lack of the quorum.