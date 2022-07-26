Four killed, 14 injured in rain-related incidents

FAISALABAD: Four people died and 14 sustained injuries in roof collapse incidents due to heavy rain on Monday. According to rescue sources, the two-story roof of the hotel located at the General Bus Stand suddenly collapsed. As a result, 16 people buried under the debris.

On receiving the information about the accident, eight ambulances and 35 staffers of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and recovered the people from the debris. In this accident, Ashfaq Ahmed, a resident of Sadiqabad, and Imran, a resident of Rahimyar Khan, died on the spot while Muhammad Fayyaz of Taba Sultan, Faizan of Multan, Salamat Masih of Dry Port Faisalabad, Abdul Karim of Mirpur Khas, Bahawalnagar. Atif Saleem, Ghulam Nabi of Sidhar Bypass, Khalid Mehmood of Jardanwala, Shehbaz of Gulfshan Colony, Huzaifa of Multan, Idris of Mirpur Khas, Qaiser Abbas of Toba Tek Singh and Zafar Iqbal, injured. In the second incident, Muhammad Ashraf and Umar Hayat were buried under the debris after the dilapidated roof of a house collapsed at Millat Town.

Six more test positive for Covid-19:

Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,361 in the district and 362 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sector healthcare units during the last 24 hours. He said so far 28,567 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 115. He said 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital, and 150 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients. At present, four patients are getting treatment at the Allied Hospital. Moreover, 111 patients have quarantined themselves at homes.

Licence made mandatory for fertilizer dealers:

The Punjab government has made it mandatory for fertilizer dealers/subdealers/retailers to obtain a licence. According to Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Khalid Mahmood, applications for provisional registration for fertiliser licence in this regard will be received in this office on the proposed form by July 30, 2022.