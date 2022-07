PESHAWAR: A transgender was allegedly killed by his former friend in Faqirabad area of Peshawar on Monday.

An official said Bashir alias Shehnaz was shot dead allegedly by old friend Durrani of Bazidkhel after they clashed in Orakzai plaza.

The accused managed to escape, the official said. A number of transgender people have been killed recently, many of them by thier old friends, over petty issues .