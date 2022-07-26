Logistic services improved

Islamabad: In order to give a strategic boost to commercial activities, logistic services related to land, air and sea routes under the Pakistan Single Window will help with the automation, standardisation and harmonisation of all trade procedures.

Now local companies and foreign already registered or to be registered in Gwadar Free Zone (GFZ) will observe a phenomenal growth of their businesses enjoying paperless, ultra-fast, cost-effective and transparent processes and procedure. An e-custom clearance system ‘Web Based One Custom’ (WeBOC) has been installed.

It is a milestone development in the history of GFZ consisting of the South Free Zone (Phase I) and the North Free Zone (Phase II).

It will be an impetus to foreign investors always asking for the activation of E-custom functionality in the zone. After fulfilling the prerequisite, foreign investment is highly likely to come, which is desperately needed for the struggling Pakistani economy in the current scenario, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

The game-changing e-initiative aims to facilitate companies in GFZ to get integrated with Gwadar Port, customs, NLC, FBR, banking channels and other institutions to increase efficiency and reduce the time taken for processing in various departments.