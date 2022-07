LAHORE: The HRCP backs Supreme Court Bar Association’s demand for full bench to hear constitutional petitions regarding Article 63 A.

In its tweet on Monday, it said the “HRCP supports the Supreme Court Bar Association’s demand for the #SupremeCourt of Pakistan to constitute a full bench to hear its review petition concerning #Article63A.

It is critical for Pakistan that the court is not seen

as anything less than

nonpartisan and impartial,” it said.