Agha Moosavi laid to rest

ISLAMABAD: Patron Supreme Shia Ulema Board Quaid-e-Milat Jafaria Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi was laid to rest here at the central Imambargah G-9/ 4 on Monday.

Moving scenes were witnessed during the burial. Earlier, his funeral prayer was led by Mufti Bassam Abbas Zaheri. Agha Moosavi died last night at the Headquarters Shia Ali Mosque after a brief illness. On the occasion of burial, Agha Syed Muhammad Murtaza Moosavi Advocate, son of Agha Moosavi and Agha Syed Ali Ruh al-Abbas Moosavi Advocate pledged to remain steadfast in their father’s mission and

to spend their energies

for promotion of his message of unity and brotherhood.