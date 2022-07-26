Nowshera hospital BoG accused of firing qualified staff

PESHAWAR: The newly appointed Board of Governors (BoG) of the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex, Nowshera, has started terminating services of qualified staff members without any reason and giving the responsibilities to junior officials on an acting charge basis.

The Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex is a public sector hospital attached to the Nowshera Medical College. It has been in crisis since the day it became the Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) run by the Board of Governors, apparently due to political interference and weak control of the government over its administrative and financial affairs.

According to officials of the hospital, the plan was made after the new board took charge to replace the senior officials known for their integrity. “The newly appointed board has advertised over 400 jobs. Everyone knows it would not have been possible for the new board to recruit its blue-eyed people in the presence of the previous administrative officials,” an official of the hospital administration told The News on the condition of anonymity.

He alleged that “unprofessional” people were wasting public resources demanded the government withdraw the MTI status from the hospital and hand it over to the provincial health department. “The staff here believes that the health department would better manage the hospital than the present board,” the official said, alleging the board was interested in creating jobs for its blue-eyed persons by ignoring its financial impact.

The board allegedly forced a top management official, Dr Khalid Khan, to quit. “The board sidelined the medical director and ignored him while making decisions. He was a hardworking faculty member and preferred to quit after realising the board was no longer interested in working with him,” the official explained.

Dr Khalid Khan is a paediatrician and was appointed as medical director of the hospital by the former Board of Governors (BoG) of Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) headed by Prof Dr Fazle Hadi.

Prof Fazle Hadi is an Islamabad-based physician from Mardan and he had inducted qualified people in the board. In 2021 when the Nowshera hospital was in crisis, it prompted the provincial government to dissolve the Board of Governors headed by Gulrez Hakim Khan, a contractor by profession.

The government had brought the Nowshera hospital board under the supervision of the MMC board for some time. Since the MMC board didn’t have any political compulsions, it showed courage and made certain important decisions on merit.

In June 2021, the board had appointed Prof Dr Zahid Khan as Dean/Chief Executive of the Nowshera Medical College and Hospital Director of Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex while Dr Khalid Khan was Medical Director. It was the most difficult time for the institution, but both of them managed to steer it out of the crisis, maintain order and restore public trust by providing quality services to patients as well as imparting training to undergraduate medics.

Also, a major issue that Prof Zahid Khan and Dr Khalid Khan had confronted at that time was the resistance from hospital employees in the implementation of health reforms or the change that Dr Nausherwan Burki had introduced in the form of Medical Teaching Institution Reforms Act 2015, commonly known as the MTI Act 2015.

Nowshera has a long story of how public resources are being wasted in the name of health services, where the rules were violated, particularly for politically-backed people to get them important positions. It was apparently due to the issues that the services never improved there and patients are always referred to the nearby MMC and Peshawar.

The last BoG, headed by Prof Dr Nurul Iman, the first one comprised professional people and made on merit by the KP government, had retained Prof Dr Zahid Khan and Prof Khalid as they were stated to be among the few people who owned the institution.

The new board, headed by former bureaucrat, Mohammad Ishfaq Khan, allegedly comprises Nowshera-based political activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including a milkman.

Before Dr Khalid Khan, Dean/HD Prof Zahid Khan was compelled to quit. And the same board has recently terminated the director finance, supply chain manager and secretary BoG.

According to sources, some of the top position holders including supply chain manager, were foreign qualified and had worked in reputed health and teaching institutions, before joining the Nowshera hospital.

The director finance was removed from the position without any reason. He was reportedly highly qualified and considered one of top finance professionals, also served in KTH for around four years and was awarded a certificate of appreciation for his contribution to reforms. “The supply chain manager had graduated from the UK and was doing a tremendous job in introducing reforms to the procurement process. He was terminated without any reasons,” the official stated.

The main reason for dissolving the BoG, headed by Prof Nurul Iman, was its merit-based decisions. People close to him said he never entertained politically-backed applicants lacking required qualification for technical positions. It didn’t suit the interests of influential people and they showed the door to the board members, they alleged.

It is alleged that the board is likely to be forced to make political-based appointments, provide protection to staff hired illegally and award and extend contracts for corruption.

Therefore, they considered the top management including the dean as well as medical director, hospital director, director finance and supply chain manager as hurdles to their way.

“The board members had involved themselves in day-to-day affairs of the hospital and some of them, not knowing even the ABC of health, are visiting the hospital in the middle of the night. The college is short of a half of the faculty and could be de-recognised if deficiencies were not removed soon,” a senior official of the hospital administration claimed.

Interestingly, after removing the top position holders, the board has mostly appointed junior faculty members and given them important positions. The board has made itself a laughing stock after appointing Dr Anwar Wazir, a dental surgeon, as acting dean and hospital director. Dr Iqtedaruddin, assistant professor, has replaced Dr Khalid Khan. Interestingly, both of them were facing inquiries in their appointments. When contacted for his version, BoG chairman Ishfaq Khan refused to talk to this scribe.