Man shot dead in Bajaur

KHAR: Armed men shot dead a man in Saddiabad Phattak Bazaar in Bajaur tribal district on Monday.

The police said that gunmen opened fire on Nokar Khan, a resident of Mandal, in broad daylight in Saddiabad Phattak Bazaar.

They said that the man sustained multiple bullet injuries and died instantly.

Soon after the incident, the Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar for post-mortem.

The motive behind the killing was stated to be an old enmity.