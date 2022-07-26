RLNG rate enhanced for export industry

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet at the Finance Division. -APP

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday increased the RLNG rate to $9 per MMBTU from $6.5 for five export-oriented industries from the existing gas connections.

“A subsidy cover of Rs40 billion for RLNG has been allocated under the federal budget 2022-23, which will be reviewed on a quarterly basis,” said a statement issued after the ECC meeting, which was chaired by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail.

The Ministry of Commerce presented a summary on regional competitive energy rates for export-oriented sectors during the financial year 2022-23. “It was submitted that in pursuance of the decisions of the ECC on August 16, 2021, and the federal cabinet on August 24, 2021, the government provided energy to export-oriented sectors, including textile (including jute), leather, carpet, surgical and sports goods at regional competitive rates to reduce the cost of manufacturing and enhance exports,” the statement said.

“The ECC, after a detailed discussion, approved the RLNG rate at US $9 per MMBTU, all inclusive, to five export-oriented sectors. Further, the ECC recommended to the cabinet to hike the tariff of indigenous gas for export-oriented sectors at Rs1,350 per MMBTU and for the general industry at Rs1,550 per MMBTU. The ECC also approved the electricity rate at US 9 cents per kWh to five export-oriented sectors from August 1, 2022,” the statement added.

The approval was subject to a subsidy of Rs20 billion provided by the Finance Division and a quarterly review of the subsidy. The Petroleum Division will provide a list of industrial units getting subsidised gas and electricity, within one month to the ECC for review.

The ECC also approved a supplementary grant of Rs750 million for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for 75 years’ Independence Day celebrations. The meeting approved a proposal of the Ministry of Interior for payment of compensation/goodwill package from its own budget.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood, Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, Rana Ihsan Afzal, coordinator to PM on Commerce & Industry, federal secretaries and senior officers also attended the meeting.