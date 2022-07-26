‘Gang’ kidnaps Saudi in Lebanon

BEIRUT: Lebanese authorities launched an investigation on Monday into the kidnapping at the weekend of a Saudi lured to the country’s eastern city of Bekaa to buy a property, a judicial official said.

The public prosecutor of the Bekaa region instructed security forces to "conduct investigations and gather information on his whereabouts, which is likely the Al-Sharawneh neighbourhood" on the outskirts of Baalbek, the official told AFP, asking not to be named.

Unrest and clashes between rival influential families are common in Baalbek, where the Iran-backed movement Hizbullah is dominant. The army often conducts raids in the city, notably in Al-Sharawneh, over cases of drug trafficking, theft, kidnapping and other crimes.