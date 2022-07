33 dead as Kenya bus plunges into river

NAIROBI: 33 people were killed when a bus plunged into a river in central Kenya at a notorious accident blackspot, a local official said on Monday.

The accident occurred late on Sunday when the bus was travelling from the town of Meru to the coastal city of Mombasa.

The bus plunged off a bridge about 40 metres into the Nithi river valley below.

Pictures published in the local media showed the bus ripped apart after rolling down the steep slope, with reports saying wreckage and bodies were strewn in the water and on the river bank.

Twenty people died on the spot on Sunday, while four died in hospital and another six bodies were recovered on Monday, county commissioner Norbert Komora told reporters. "The search is still on and we are trying to retrieve the wreckage," he said.