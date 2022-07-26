Marauding monkeys injure 42 in Japanese city

TOKYO: Local authorities in Japan’s Yamaguchi city said on Monday they are turning to tranquiliser guns to confront marauding monkeys that have injured 42 people in recent weeks.

Japanese macaques are seen commonly across large parts of the country, and are a pest in some areas, eating crops and even entering homes.

But a spate of monkey attacks in the city in western Japan has been unusual, with adults and children suffering wounds including scratches and bites.

"All of Yamaguchi city is surrounded by mountains and it’s not rare to see monkeys," a city official from the agricultural department told AFP, declining to give her name.

"But it’s rare to see this many attacks in a short period of time."

The injuries have so far been largely mild, but authorities are now turning to tranquiliser guns after traps they set failed to snare any of the pesky primates.