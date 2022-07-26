Kuwait’s new PM pledges to preserve constitution

DUBAI: Kuwait’s new Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah pledged to preserve the country’s constitution, democracy and national gains, state news agency Kuna said on Monday.
“I promise to preserve our national gains, constitution, democracy and the state of institutions that we inherited from our grandfathers ,” Sheikh Ahmad said in a letter to Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah. Sheikh Ahmad expressed his loyalty, allegiance and faithfulness in serving Kuwait and its people.
“We will continue to save no effort and make all sacrifices necessary to achieve our people’s aspirations for progress, prosperity and comprehensive development in the country,” he added.
