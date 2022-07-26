Woman shot after firing into air at Dallas airport

WASHINGTON: Flights were halted at Love Field airport in Dallas, Texas, on Monday after a woman fired several shots into the air inside a terminal, police said.
The 37-year-old woman was shot and wounded by a police officer after she fired into the ceiling with a handgun, Police Chief Eddie Garcia said.
Garcia told reporters the woman was dropped off at the airport, went into a restroom, emerged wearing different clothing and opened fire.
A police officer in the area shot the woman in the "lower extremities" and she was arrested and taken to hospital, the police chief said.
No one else was injured.
The shooting sparked panicked scenes at the airport as passengers fled for safety.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a "ground stop," temporarily halting flights at the airport.
