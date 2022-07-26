Armughan becomes youngest international bodybuilding judge

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Armughan Muqeem became the youngest judge to deliver his services in the international bodybuilding circuit.
Asian Bodybuilding Federation also issued the license, said a press release.
He served as a judge during the Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship in the Maldives recently.
In the event Pakistani bodybuilders also snared a few medals.
He will now be eligible to serve as a judge in international events.
“And eventually my hard labour paid dividends,” said Armughan, who is also the Karachi Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Association’s president.
