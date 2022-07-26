Banks’ high-handedness slammed

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Nauman Kabir has appealed State Bank of Pakistan to stop banks from charging Rs10-20 above the inter-bank rate to open the letters of credit of importers.

Kabir said the silence of the central bank on these issues was not only surprising, but alarming. “SBP should intervene immediately otherwise the situation will be further aggravated,” he said, adding that it seemed that banks were independent and not answerable to any regulatory authority.

The chamber’s various members have approached and informed that they faced huge difficulties in opening their letters of credit because of the harsh attitude of the banks that were also charging extra amounts on top of the inter-bank rate.