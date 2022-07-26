Germany on cusp of recession, as business sentiment sinks

Frankfurt: The business climate in Germany worsened "significantly" in July, according to a key survey published Monday, as an energy crisis pushed Europe´s largest economy closer to a recession this year.

The Ifo institute´s monthly confidence barometer, based on a survey of 9,000 companies, fell to 88.6 points in July from 92.2 points last month and the "lowest level since June 2020" near the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pessimistic figures suggest that "Germany is on the cusp of a recession", said Ifo president, Clemens Fuest.

The mood among businesses had "cooled significantly", while "higher energy prices and the threat of a gas shortage are weighing on the economy".

The fall was particularly steep in

the manufacturing sector, where "pessimism regarding the coming months reached

its highest level since April 2020", Fuest said.

"Recession is knocking on the door. That can no longer be ruled out," said Ifo surveys head Klaus Wohlrabe.

Germany faces the threat of gas rationing unprecedented in generations this winter following a significant drop in supplies from Russia, whose president, Vladimir Putin, the West accuses of weaponising energy in response to sanctions levied against him over the war in Ukraine.

Russia says it is conducting a "special military operation" there to fight nationalists.

Russia this month shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that supplies Germany with gas via the bed of the Baltic Sea for 10 days of maintenance that some feared would be extended.

Pumping resumed on Thursday, but at only 40 percent of capacity.

Wohlrabe said if German gas deliveries continued at that level "there will be no recession."

However, Germany's gas network regulator said on Friday that, if gas through the pipeline continued to be pumped at only 40%, the country would need to take "additional measures" to reach the 90% of storage capacity set as a target to avert winter rationing.

The government has said it would

prioritise residents over the corporate

sector in the event of rationing, and

Monday's Ifo index, which surveys about 9,000 firms, showed expectations for business to significantly worsen in the coming months.

"The Ifo business climate index, like the purchasing managers' index, now clearly points to a downturn in the German economy," said Commerzbank economic analyst Jorge Kraemer.

"How bad it ends up unfortunately lies mainly in Putin hands."

S&P Global's flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PM) for German services and its index for manufacturing both fell to 49.2 in July, data showed on Friday, below analyst forecasts for them to hold above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

"Weaker global demand (and) supply chain frictions" were also weighing on the Germany economy, said ING analyst, Carsten Brzeski.

The strong headwinds and weak data meant Germany´s economy could have seen a contraction "already in the second quarter", Brzeski said.

The risk that Russia could cut off its supply of gas to Germany, in retaliation for Berlin´s support of Ukraine, has prompted fears of an energy shortage at the end of the year.

Looking ahead, "there are more downside than upside risks to the outlook", Brzeski said.

"A further escalation in the energy crisis will remain a key risk for the economy going into the winter," he said.

Businesses´ expectations for the economy fell sharply to 80.3 points in July from 85.5 the previous month. Their assessment of the current situation sank to 97.7 points in July from 99.4 points previously. —AFP/News Desk