NDRMF extends Rs2.9bn grant to KP

ISLAMABAD: National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDMRF) has extended a grant of Rs2.899 billion to the agriculture department of Khyber Pakhtunkwa (KP) for execution of climate resilience through horticulture interventions in the province, a statement said on Monday.

“Horticulture is an important element and such projects will help our farmers who are the backbone of the county’s economy,” said Syed Zafar Ali Shah, secretary ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives.

The signing of the grant implementation agreement was signed in a ceremony held at the ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives.

The secretary ministry added that such projects were essential as rains and floods directly affects the agriculture sector. He appreciated initiatives taken by the provincial government saying it would contribute in climate resilience and create valuable crops such as olives and saffron, which could help around 10,000 farmers, he stated.

Shah Mahmood Khan, secretary Planning and Development Department, KP, said objective of the project was efficient utilization of potential arable and cultivable waste land to enhance production of olive oil and saffron while saving foreign reserves.

Besides, it would boost climate resilience in the wake of adverse effects of climate change to improve food security, he added.

NDRMF, a government-owned entity, is mandated to build climate resilience by reducing socio-economic and fiscal vulnerability of the country and its population to natural hazards by prioritising and financing investments in disaster risk reduction and preparedness that have high economic benefits taking into account climate change, disaster risks, and their impacts.

The entity is engaged with a number of national, regional and international entities focusing on upcoming threats and challenges and orienting its funding and technical support functions accordingly to address the impacts of climate change and minimise disaster risks.