LCCI demands end to political tug of war, stabilise rupee

LAHORE: Progressive Group of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Monday asked to slash interest rate, stabilise rupee, end political tug of war, and cut the public sector development programme (PSDP) to accommodate businesses.

Presenting a seven-point charter of demand to end the ongoing economic instability brought on by the political tug of war, the group advised all stakeholders to join hands to stabilise the economy.

Addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club, Progressive Group President and executive members of LCCI, Khalid Usman, Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry, Abdul Dud Alvi and Muhammad Ijaz Tanveer said doing business had become extremely difficult due to rising prices of commodities and input costs.

Global appreciation of the dollar and depreciating value of the rupee have made imported raw material and finished goods very expensive. All these factors have adversely affected the working capital of the business class and hence reducing their business volume. It was reducing the productivity of the country, increasing inflation for the common man and resulting in loss of jobs, they added.

They said that there was need to realise that political and economic independence of the country was only possible if Pakistan was economically stable, while economic stability was possible only if trade and industrialisation were promoted. To achieve this, all stakeholders should join hands, they urged.

In the seven-point agenda, the group also urged to enable the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to protect the value of rupee from artificial fluctuations. Rupee ended at 228.88 against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday, shedding 0.66 percent of its value. On Saturday it was 228.37/dollar. Pakistan’s currency has lost more than 30 percent since January 2022.

The charter of demand also asked the SBP to keep the interest rate in the country in single digit to make borrowing easier on businesses. Currently, the interest rate set by the central bank stands at 15 percent.

Progressive Group also urged the government to make consultation with the country’s representative business organisations mandatory before any economic decision. Incentives given to the export sector should not be reduced but should be increased.

Super tax imposed on industrial sector and big taxpayers should be abolished. To reduce fiscal deficit, the PSDP should be reduced and loss-making public sector enterprises given to the private sector.

They also asked the government to fix the tariff and rates for utility services, such as electricity and gas for at least six months to reduce business / production cost.

Dr Riaz Ahmed, Haji Riaz Al Hasan, Ali Imran, Mohsin Bashir and Chaudhry Shafiq were also present at the press conference.