SECP registers 26,502 new companies in FY22

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 26,502 new companies in fiscal year (FY) 2021-22, it said on Monday, which shows an increase 4 percent in the said year as compared to the fiscal year 2020-21.

The total number of registered firms with the SECP now stands at 172,206.

Real estate development and construction sector led the number of new incorporations with 4,791 new registrations, followed by information technology with 3,760, and trading with 3,534 new entries.

As a result of end to end digitisation of the company incorporation process, about 99.5 percent of companies were registered online, while 1,640 foreign users were registered from overseas, the regulator reported.

Total capitalisation (paid-up-capital) with regard to newly incorporated companies for the current month stood at Rs42.4 billion.

SECP has made reforms to facilitate registration of companies by fully digitising the registration process, along with company registration certificates. With automation, firms can now be registered online from any part of the world, without needing to visit SECP offices.

The regulator’s e-services are integrated with provincial revenue departments (PRD) to facilitate registration of companies with the PRDs at time of incorporation. Company tax numbers are also issued online.

The SECP has also created an online portal for banks to facilitate companies in opening corporate accounts after registration. It has launched a WhatsApp helpline as well to provide immediate assistance to the investors.

“All these measures led to notable improvements in ease of doing business, one result of which can be seen through steady increase in the number of new incorporations,” says SECP. During fiscal year 2022, nearly 64 percent companies were registered as private limited companies, while 33 percent were registered as single member companies. Three percent were registered as public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, foreign companies and limited liability partnership (LLP), the regulator said.

SECP data shows services sector with 2,408 new incorporations, ecommerce with 1,038, education with 962, food and beverages with 937, tourism with 790, textile with 701, marketing and advertisement with 671, corporate agricultural farming with 622, engineering with 611, pharmaceutical with 534, healthcare with 492, chemical with 431, transport with 423, mining and quarrying with 361, logging with 332, and power generation with 326.

Similarly, auto and allied registered 303 new firms, communication 251, cosmetics and toiletries 225, paper and board 218, cables and electric goods 212, fuel and energy 211, broadcasting and telecasting 161, steel and allied 135, wood and wood products 110, arts and culture 109, parlor and other related services 79, sports and allied 72.

In leather tanneries, 69 new firms enrolled, synthetic and rayon 55, sports goods 47, finance and banking 45, footwear 38, glass and ceramics, vanaspati and allied 28 each, insurance 17, cement 10, and 355 companies were registered in other sectors.

Foreign investment has been reported in 672 new companies from Afghanistan, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Burma (Myanmar), Canada, China, Cyprus, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Egypt, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, and other countries.