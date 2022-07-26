Stocks fall on political woes and economic funk

Stocks fell on Monday as rupee continued to depreciate against the US dollar, while political and economic uncertainty also played ducks and drakes with investor sentiments, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index decreased 0.58 percent or 233.28 points to stand at 39,844.02 points, against 40,077.30 points recorded in the last session. Intraday high was 40,077.30 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 39,721.12 points. Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks fell sharply lower amid thin trade on global equity sell-off and dismal earnings outlook amid falling rupee.”

Surging local energy prices, political uncertainty and uncertainty over the release of the IMF tranche played a catalytic role in the bearish close, he added.

KSE-30 index also decreased 0.74 percent or 112.45 points to close at 15,098.71 points compared with 15,211.16 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares plunged by 96 million to 75.431 million shares from 171.270 million shares previously. Traded value also decreased to Rs1.832 billion from Rs4.735 billion in the last session.

Market capital narrowed to Rs6.733 trillion from Rs6.753 trillion. Out of 289 companies active in the session, 109 closed in green, 160 in red, while 20 remained unchanged.

Analyst Muhammad Arbash at Topline Securities said the session was lackluster amid low volumes. “Market kicked off negative, making intraday low of 356 points,” he said, adding that “lack of contribution was witnessed as investors needed future clarity over political and economic conditions”.

On the corporate front, ICI notified the exchange regarding the public announcement of its intention to acquire approximately 75.01 percent shareholding of Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited, which closed in the upper circuit as a result.

Major negative contributors were Bank Al Habib, UBL, Systems Limited, Engro and HBL which cumulatively dented the index by 124 points.

Highest increase was recorded in shares of Rafhan Maize, up by Rs540 to close at Rs10,990/share; followed by Unilever Foods, up by Rs250 to close at Rs24,500/share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Bata Pakistan, which fell by Rs175.42 to end at Rs2,163.58/share, followed by Premium Tex, down by Rs54.75 to close at Rs675.25/share.

Arif Habib Ltd, in its post-session report, said the market witnessed a negative session throughout the day, due to political and economic unrest. “Benchmark KSE-100 index traded in the red zone as the rupee continued to depreciate against the US dollar. Investors’ participation remained dull as mainboard volumes remained dry,” it reported.

Sectors contributing to the performance included banks (-110.4 points), fertiliser (-37.5 points), technology (-27.7 points), investment banks (-19.1 points) and power (-18.0 points).

Analyst Syed Faran Rizvi at JS Research said the market would likely remain negative due to the current political scenario and delay in the finalisation of the deal with the International Monetary Fund. “We recommend investors to stay cautious as we believe the market may test the 38,100 level,” he advised.

TPL Properties remained the volume leader with 9.751 million shares that increased by 11 paisa to close at Rs16.98/share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 9.317 million shares that closed flat at Re1.20/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Lotte Chemical, Unity Foods Ltd, Cnergyico PK, Pak Refinery, K-Electric, Ghani Glo Hol, G3 Technologies and Avanceon Ltd. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 64.884 million shares from 70.439 million shares in the previous session.