Bathing at beaches, fishing in deep sea banned

The Karachi commissioner, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, has imposed a ban on swimming and bathing at all the beaches of the Karachi division and also retrained the fishermen from going into the deep sea in the wake of the expected downpour in the city until July 31, Sunday.

According to a notification issued from the Commissioner Office on Monday, in view of the ongoing torrential rains and high tides caused in the sea, there was apprehension that swimming, diving, bathing and boating in the sea or beaches could cause harm to public life.

“There is high risk of drowning incidents. Therefore, necessary measures are required to prevent such incidents,” read the notification.

The commissioner has authorised the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of Karachi to take strict action against the violators of the ban in coordination with the concerned senior superintendents of police and get them booked under the section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.