Man stabs brother-in-law to death, injures sister

A man stabbed his brother-in-law to death and injured his sister in a Shanty Town in Baldia Town on Monday.

Rescuers transported the casualties to the Civil Hospital, Karachi where the deceased was identified as 35-year-old Asad and his injured wife as Maria, 30. According to the Ittehad Town police, the suspect, namely Deedar, took his two-year-old nephew away with him while escaping the scene after committing the crime.

The police suspected that Deedar might have killed Asad and injured his sister in the name of honour as Maria had contracted the marriage of her free will about four years ago. It was her second marriage.

Cop held

Police on Monday arrested the owner of a ground-plus-five-storey building that had collapsed a few days ago in Karachi’s Moosa Colony area within the limits of Gulberg police station.

The arrested suspect was identified as Amir, alias Baba, a police constable. In his initial statement, he told the police that he had sold the plot to a builder, Israr, who with the assistance of officials of relevant authorities built a five-storey residential building on it.