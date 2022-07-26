Patients suffer as hospitals’ staff remain absent due to heavy rains

KARACHI: Hundreds of patients faced difficulties as out-patient departments (OPDs) did not work at leading public and private hospitals in the city, while dozens of elective surgeries were cancelled at tertiary-care hospitals on Monday when doctors, paramedics, technicians and other staff remained absent due to rains and accumulation of rainwater on roads.

Although the Sindh health department had cancelled leave of all public hospital staff, including doctors, paramedics and technicians, in view of the heavy rains lashing the city, most of the hospitals’ staff remained absent on Monday, causing immense hardships to patients who came to seek medical consultation, surgeries and other procedures.

Health authorities said that as the Sindh government had announced Monday a public holiday in view of rains battering Karachi and Hyderabad, most hospital staff did not show up for their duties, but people who required emergency care were treated at in emergency rooms and operation theaters.

Executive Director Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Dr Shahid Rasool said all the staff required in the emergency room (ER) were on duty, but due to the local public holiday and the accumulation of rainwater on most of the roads, other staff could not reach the hospital to perform their duties.

He maintained that rainwater also accumulated at some places inside the hospital, but pumps were installed to drain the water out. He added that within a few hours on Monday morning, water had been cleared from all the points.

Patients visiting the Civil Hospital Karachi, Benazir Bhutto Trauma Center, Lyari General Hospital and other health facilities also had to face difficulties at most of the staffers were absent, compelling patients to seek medical care at private health facilities by paying hefty fees.

On the other hand, due to heavy rains in the city, entrances to most of the health facilities, including the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, National Institute of Child Health, JPMC, Lyari General Hospital and Civil Hospital remained inaccessible due to the stagnant rainwater.

Rainwater also accumulated in hospitals as well as inside various wards and departments, causing immense hardships to patients and their attendants, while hundreds of people who accompanied their patients also had to face hardships as no shelter was available for them from the downpour.

Commenting on the absence of healthcare staff in Karachi and Hyderabad, Director General Health Sindh Dr Jumman Bahoto said only essential staff was directed to come to work, while non-essential staff were not required as there was a public holiday in two major cities due to rains.