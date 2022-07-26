2 women die, 16 injured in Balakot road mishap

MANSEHRA: Two women members of a family were killed and 16 other people sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine in the Satbani area of Balakot on Monday.

A jeep carrying passengers was on its way to Balakot from Satbani when the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn and it plunged into the ravine.

The locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Balakot where doctors pronounced Mumtaz Bibi and Sahib Noor dead.

According to police, the injured, including four children, were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital, Abbottabad, where the condition of eight of them was stated to be critical.