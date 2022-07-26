2 shot dead, body recovered in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Unidentified gunmen shot dead two persons in Mir Ali Bazaar while a bullet-riddled body was recovered from Khaisur area in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Monday.

Local residents said that armed men opened fire on two persons, whose names could not be ascertained, in the crowded Mir Ali Bazaar.

As a result, the men sustained serious bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The attackers fled the scene without being challenged by the police or law enforcing agencies.

Meanwhile, the bullet-riddled body of a man was found in Khaisur area in Mir Ali tehsil.

The bodies of the three slain men were shifted to the hospital in Mir Ali for medico legal formalities.No militant group or individual had claimed responsibility for the killings.

The incidents of target-killing have increased in the former tribal belt despite the presence of police and law enforcing agencies in the region, which has sent a wave of fear and panic among the residents.