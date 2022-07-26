Govt asked to stop tax collection in Malakand

BATKHELA: An all parties conference here on Monday asked the government to stop collecting taxes from the people of Malakand division as it had been given the status of a tax-free zone until 2023.

Shahzar Khan, former MPA Bakhtiar Mani of Jamaat-e-Islami, Amjad Ali Shah, Ijaz Khan of Awami National Party, Ali Mohammad of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Maulana Javed of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Muslim Khan of Pakistan People’s Party, Pir Azmat Shah and others spoke at the all parties conference. They said that though the government had exempted the Malakand division from taxes, the tax collection was taking place, which was an injustice with the local people.

They said that the government was collecting taxes in the utility bills and was building toll plazas to receive toll tax from the vehicles. The people would take to the streets against the injustices if the government did not stop the collection of various taxes, they warned.

The moot demanded the appointment of doctors at the accident and emergency department of the district headquarters hospital. The post of the district education officer (female) was also lying vacant, they added.

The participants said that the people would stage a sit-in if the government did not heed their demands.