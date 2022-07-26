Anti-Covid-19 vaccination drive: CS wants daily targets achieved

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Monday ordered the authorities concerned to achieve daily targets set for a month-long special anti-Covid-19 vaccination drive.The chief secretary issued the instructions while presiding over a meeting about the ongoing special anti-Covid-19 vaccination campaign, said a handout.

Terming vaccination of paramount importance against coronavirus, the chief secretary urged masses to cooperate with district administration and health department officials during the special drive.

The meeting was attended by divisional commissioners, director general health services, coordinator EOC and all the deputy commissioners.

The chief secretary directed the ramping up of vaccination campaigns in wake of recent increase in corona cases.

The health officials informed the meeting about the vaccination plan that a month-long Covid-19 drive across the province was being launched from July 25 to August 25, 2022.

During the province-wide drive, they said, around five million people would be immunised, with a daily target of vaccinating 158,439 people and 277?472 booster doses.

For achieving the targets, they maintained, major priority areas, including public offices, medical teaching institutions (MTIs), basic health units (BHUs), rural health centres (RHCs) and district headquarters hospitals (DHQs), have been identified.

They further said BHUs, RHCs and DHQs have been instructed to hold vaccination in their domain areas and cover the people in markets, bus stands, and other crowded places.

The chief secretary instructed deputy commissioners and health officials to hold daily progress review meetings and submit reports to his office.