‘Khushhali Karobar’ achieves big milestones within 1 year of SME-financing

Islamabad : Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) is a leading institution in Pakistan. Over the years, it has won four awards for being the ‘Best Microfinance Bank’. Besides its vast network of more than 200 branches, it has launched a specialized SME channel - “Khushhali Karobar”, with exclusive branches that provide customized Term-Financing and Running-Finance facilities for the Small & Medium Enterprises (SME) sector, with generous lending limits of up to 3 million Rupees. On the 28th of June, 2022, this fast-growing SME-Distribution channel completed its first year of successful operations. A vibrant ceremony was recently held in Gujranwala to celebrate this anniversary.

These specialized branches are already operating in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Sheikhupura. This year, Khushhali Microfinance Bank is ready to launch even more ‘Khushhali Karobar’ branches across Pakistan. At the completion of one year, this resourceful channel has already provided financing facilities to a large number of SME borrowers, including SMEs owned by women. Khushhali Karobar branches are also offering: Deposit, insurance, ATM, Internet banking, and full-service banking facilities to its valued customers.

The Chief Executive Officer of Khushhali Microfinance Bank - Ghalib Nishtar gave an inspirational message on this occasion and said: “It is a delightful moment for the microfinance and SMEs sectors of Pakistan, as the diligent efforts of our competitive workforce are adding great momentum, for the growth and sustainability of small businesses across Pakistan. Our prestigious institution is rapidly expanding the financial outreach to the unbanked SME market, to deliver the highest standards of customer service.”

A dedicated team of sales and operations staff was hired and trained comprehensively for ‘Khushhali Karobar’.This highly responsive team is catering to the evolving needs of small businesses and accelerating the socio-economic progress of the country.

Khushhali Microfinance Bank was established in the year 2000, with a vision for broader financial inclusion and poverty alleviation. Today, it has already provided affordable loans and valuable resources to over 5 million satisfied customers, while creating employment opportunities for the deprived segments. The bank has a strong commitment to structuring customized products for the SME and Housing-Finance markets that are promising a huge potential in Pakistan. * * *