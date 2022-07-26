Smooth traffic on highways NHA top priority

Islamabad: The smooth traffic flow on national highways and motorways was the top priority of National Highway Authority (NHA) during rainy season.
In a statement spokesman NHA said that effective measures have been taken to ensure immediate repair of NHA network affected due to heavy rains.
He said that the staff of the NHA was fully alert to repair affected portion on emergency basis.
He said that the crack caused due to heavy rains on Soan Bridge on Rawalpindi Grand Trunk (GT) road was filled, adding that the maintenance staff of the NHA completed the repair work due to which traffic is now flowing safely on GT Road.
Islamabad : In order to give a strategic boost to commercial activities, logistic services related to land, air and...
Islamabad : Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited is a leading institution in Pakistan. Over the years, it has won four...
Islamabad : Higher Education Commission, Pakistan in collaboration with selected higher education institutions has...
Maritime Sector is the main artery of Pakistan’s economy as more than 90% of our trade is through sea. We have huge...
Rawalpindi : Pakistan Postal Services on July 25, 2022 issued a commemorative postage stamp of Rs20 on the completion...
Islamabad : As many as 3,500 ramps will be constructed in the government buildings to make their premises easily...
Comments