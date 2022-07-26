Cop killer held

Islamabad: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad Police under supervision of DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha on Monday arrested a terrorist allegedly involved in killing of a cop during an attack at police picket in the area of Karachi Company.

Moreover, two other police personnel were also injured during the attack carried by the terrorist identified as Muhammad Bilal a resident of Mohmand Agency.

Head constable Munawar Hussain was killed during the attack, while constables Muhammad Rashid and Rose Amin sustained bullet injuries.

An intelligence based operation was carried out in line with directive of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan who ordered indiscriminate actions against the persons involved in subversive activities.

Meanwhile, the CTD officials also obtained physical remand of the terrorist after producing him before the court.